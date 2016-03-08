Leonardo confirms Milan interest in Milinkovic-Savic but explains why it won’t happen
17 August at 19:45After President Scaroni spoke at the AC Milan press conference, the club’s new sporting director, Leonardo, took the floor. He explained more about Milan’s interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and why the deal won’t be taking place.
“There has never been a negotiation. I talked to his agent, Mateja Kezman, we have a relationship of many years. There was no negotiation, partly because we knew it was something that, today, is not feasible. He has a very high cost and does not enter the posts. Our operations have all been joined by an exit. It was not easy.”
Milan had been reported to be making offers for Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder, yet this has now been proven to be false. Milinkovic-Savic has been a target of a number of top clubs this summer, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea – amongst others.
