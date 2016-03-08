Leonardo confirms ‘no offer’ yet for Neymar

21 July at 09:30
Sporting director of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Leonardo Araújo has revealed that the club have not received a ‘concrete’ offer for want away star Neymar.

Those comments came while talking to a French newspaper Le Parisien after PSG’s 1-1 draw against Nurnberg in Germany.

"Honestly, there is nothing different than the last time I talked about [Neymar],” said Leonardo. “Nothing has changed since then and there is no concrete offer for him. Today he is a player of PSG but we will see what will happen in the future."

Neymar is being heavily linked with a move away from the French capital after having a turbulent time following his move to the Ligue 1 side in 2017.

Leonardo also suggested that PSG are not in the market to have major business in the coming days as according to him, the squad is almost ‘complete’.

"We talked a lot with Tuchel about where the team lacked in the past, but now I think this squad is almost complete,” he said. “It's already very competitive. It has a bit of everything from young players to very experienced players. However, the market is still open and we will evaluate all the possibilities.”
 

