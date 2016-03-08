Leonardo confirms signing Chelsea midfielder for AC Milan is possibility
10 August at 16:00The director of the technical area for AC Milan, Leonardo has confirmed that it is possibility for his side to complete the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko in the summer transfer window.
The French professional footballer was signed by the English Premier League club’s former manager Antonio Conte, who has now been sacked by the Blues. Chelsea have appointed the compatriot of their former manager, Maurizio Sarri, who was the former manager of Napoli.
Tiémoué Bakayoko, the former midfielder of AS Monaco is not in the plans of the manager of 59 year old at Stamford Bridge and thus he will be allowed. Leondaro has not denied that AC Milan are talking to Chelsea about Tiémoué Bakayoko.
"I do not deny that we are talking about, it is a possibility, always net of the stakes we have to respect, there are still 7 days to define the various details, but it is certainly an option,” Leonardo said.
