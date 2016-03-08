Leonardo considers Milan-Lazio to be an audition for Milinkovic-Savic

24 April at 12:30
Coppa Italia returns this evening and Lazio and AC Milan are due to do battle in the second leg of their tie at San Siro; after the first leg finished 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic returns to prove himself against a club that have shown an interest in signing him; Milan one of the clubs to pop up later in the transfer window last season, before Lazio tied their Serbian midfielder down to a new contract.

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, although today carries a lot of weight for Milinkovic-Savic in regard to Lazio and the future of the club, and whether or not they can make it to the final of the Coppa Italia, it also matters a lot to AC Milan. Reportedly, as per Tuttosport, Milan will be watching the Serbian very closely tonight, with it considered to be his audition ahead of a potential move in the summer.

