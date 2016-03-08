Leonardo decides he wants Arsenal & Juve target at Milan
06 September at 10:30According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, on the front page, AC Milan’s new sporting director Leonardo is intent on bringing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot to San Siro.
This comes as Rabiot’s current contract with the French champions expires next summer and a number of teams have been reportedly working on the logistics of signing him on a free transfer, as PSG’s demands for the star have been considered too high this past summer. Milan’s plan, however, is to work on completing a deal for the January transfer window, in the hope that they can sign the Frenchman on a cut-price deal.
A host of other clubs have been interested in Adrien Rabiot, with Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly keen on the midfielder, whilst it was widely reported that Barcelona approached PSG about a deal in the summer transfer window just gone.
