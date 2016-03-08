Leonardo entered the referee dressing room and went face-to-face with Fabbri after Juve-Milan
08 April at 18:10
According to a report of Radio Radio, AC Milan sporting director Leonardo entered the dressing room of the referee Michael Fabbri after the Rossoneri 2-1 defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night and banged his fists on the table. In other words, he did nothing to hide the disappointment for how Fabbri had officiated the game.
AC Milan were not allowed a clear penalty kick in the first half and Leonardo was furious for the decision of the referee who had been officiated for the first big game of his career.
According to Radio Radio, Leonardo stepped in the dressing room of Fabbri and had a harsh confrontation with the referee. After that he went in front of cameras and slammed Fabbri 'inadequate'.
Speaking after a meeting between referees and Serie A clubs today, the chief referee Nicola Rizzoli said that the handball of Alex Sandro was 'difficult to be judged'.
