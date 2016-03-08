Leonardo explains why AC Milan signed Mattia Caldara from Juventus
03 August at 16:20Juventus have allowed Mattia Caldara join AC Milan and the latter’s general manager Leonardo gives his views of the club’s latest signing.
"Atalanta also mentally shapes its players: on a technical level it is a modern player, it also scores goals, just for the attention, the physicality, it is intelligence in reading the game. With Conti, Calabria, Romagnoli," said Leonardo.
“All young people with a great future that united can form a defence for so many years.This is a chance, Bonucci is one of the best defenders in the world, important, also taken to be a symbol. It was time to evaluate.
“I had identified this potential in Mattia: they are different situations, Bonucci has an immediate value, Mattia an immediate and future value Bonucci has been paid a price, the values are we have not changed lines, we know our posts,this operation has given us so much energy, it leads us to an important dimension, it makes us breathe an optimistic air, it will be a gradual growth.”
