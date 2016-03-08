Leonardo: Maldini and I complement each other very much at AC Milan
17 August at 17:55AC Milan general manager Leonardo has went on to reveal that he works well with Paolo Maldini, who has returned to AC Milan as the Serie A club’s new director of strategic development earlier this month.
“Paolo and I complement each other very much. We have different characteristics and stories. We are accomplices of something beautiful and we are very united. I think that, in the end, our great strength is mutual admiration. This is the basis of our management. In every moment of negotiation, we have always been present and I think everything worked very well,” Leonardo said during the press conference today.
Leonardo was talking after the unveiling of new AC Milan player Tiémoué Bakayoko.
