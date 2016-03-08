Leonardo: ‘Mbappe will stay at PSG next season’

French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Sporting Director Leonardo has reiterated his desire to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club next season.



The French international has been linked with a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the recent past where manager Zinedine Zidane showed his admiration for the French World Cup winning striker.



Leonardo, while talking to RMC Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, has reiterated his intension of keeping Mbappe at the club beyond the summer of 2020.



"I don't know what Zidane said, I didn't hear it,” he said. “The only thing certain is that Mbappé will stay here 100 percent next season. He is one of our best players and he will not move. The contract renewal? We will see later.”



For more updates, please visit our home page.