Leonardo: 'Men pass but Milan remains'



Milan sporting director Leonardo spoke to Sky Sport about the chances of this side reaching the Champions League, after the victory over Bologna.



"The episodes after the derby and the Gattuso-Bakayoko dispute? We speak little, we believe that we cannot always be judges of every situation. Many things have happened, but many things have been resolved internally by Gazidis, me, Maldini and with Gattuso. All are internal interventions that a club must do, without having to transform it into a public process.



Gattuso confirmed? No one has ever said or thought that he will not be the coach, we have always been very clear with him. Fatigue comes for everyone. What Rino lived through has not been easy: he experienced change ownership and a change of ideas, he has to adapt. They were happy moments and less happy, but we expected it.



Gazidis is a CEO very close to us who gives us serenity, but he arrived in November. It is a team that has however made many points from January to March, then the problems and cases Kessie-Biglia, Bakayoko, etc have arrived. We have been very clear with them, even the case of today has been discussed and will we manage internally without publicizing Bakayoko's behaviours? We don't want to do a public trial.



Society can also make mistakes. He has so many positive things as a boy, but if he makes a mistake, he pays like everyone else. These are clarified situations; they know what we think because Milan cannot be touched. We as men pass but Milan remains, it must be protected as a society because it will always be there. What I would like to clarify is that we are not seeing or not understanding, we are attentive to what we have to do."



