Leonardo nears Milan exit and the clause that determines his future

This summer appears to be a summer of farewells for Italian football. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is leaving his post after nearly five years and a number of other managerial shifts are in order as the likes of Roma and Inter Milan search for a new head coach; whilst the likes of AC Milan and Lazio have been reportedly forced to consider alternatives too.However, Milan will face a possible departure aside from Gennaro Gattuso. Reports have been growing with confidence in the past few weeks that Milan sporting director Leonardo could be on his way out of the club. This is not an unrealistic proposal as, despite the Brazilian having a contract until 2021, a clause entered into his deal last year states that the contract may be immediately terminated with no cost at the request of either party.It is not a definite just yet but Leonardo's future looks increasingly likely to be away from Milan.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.