Leonardo: "Neymar can leave the PSG"

08 July at 23:56
Leonardo has expressed that wantaway Neymar can leave the PSG if the right financial offer arrives.
 
For the first time, Paris Saint-Germain has publicly addressed the reports linking the Brazilian away from Paris.
 
In a long interview given to the daily Le Parisien, Leonardo, PSG's new sports director, tackled the thorny case of Neymar. 
 
The Brazilian can leave, provided that the club finds a satisfactory deal.
 
"Neymar can leave the PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy it or at what price, " said Leonardo.
 
"He has three more years of contract with us," says Leonardo. 
 
"And since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything (...) But we had, it's true, very super-ordinary contacts, "he said.
 
"PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big, says Leonardo.
 
“We do not need players who would do a favour at the club staying here (...) I do not know a club that has won over time with a player stronger than themselves.
 
“For a club to move forward, it must have control over everything. Including its most important players. "  
 
 
 

