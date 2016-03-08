Leonardo, no money for transfers if Milan fail to reach the top 4

Milan director spoke to the press after his sides 2 – 1 victory over Bologna, as his sides push for the final champions league place. Leonardo discussed the race for the top 4 and the potential FFP implication should they not qualify.





"This team started unexpectedly on July 20. Now we are fifth at three points from fourth place Champions, 4 from Inter in third, with three games to play in. Being fifth today is almost positive, although we cannot deny that there were not good results after the derby that left important signals.





Transfer ban if we don't arrive in the Champions League? We still need to know, we will get something clearer than UEFA. It is true that we are not in a simple situation, we have to draw certain parameters in very little time. But it is something that must be treated, it clearly depends on whether you are in the Champions League or not but there is no FFP in place. Certainly, however, there will be no major investments and it is a situation that will be clarified. We made investments in January like Piatek and Paquetà, young players that will be the line for the future because Milan needs to take certain steps. It's something studied over time, the sure thing is that there will be no investments because we are stuck for next summer ".



