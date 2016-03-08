Leonardo on Neymar: 'We must fix things for him, talks have been held'
15 August at 18:15Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that the club is trying to integrate Neymar back into the side and has also told that talks have been held for the Brazilian.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have inevitably been heavily linked with a move for the former Santos man, with reports stating that both clubs looking to make cash plus players offers for the forward.
RMC Sport conducted an interview with Leonardo recently, in which he said: "He is not removed from the group. He follows his personalized rehabilitation program. He is a Paris-Saint-Germain player, he has three more years of contract in Paris, it must not be forgotten. We must analyze everything, we must fix everything before he can play again."
On how supporters have treated Neymar, Leonardo said: "Neymar made mistakes. You know, I did not know him before. As the days go by I get to know him. And I honestly think he's a good boy with a very good background. And on the pitch, he's an amazing player."
On whether talks have been held, the Brazilian claimed: "There were discussions for his future as you know it today but there is nothing advanced. "
Go to comments