Leonardo ready to deal Juve Milinkovic-Savic blow as PSG reach agreement with the player

This week Leonardo returned to the position of the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain and he is already making moves on the transfer market to reinforce the team of the Ligue 1 champions.



According to Corriere della Sera, the Brazilian director intends to compete with Juventus for the signature of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Milanese paper reports that Leonardo contacted the agent of the Serbian, Mateja, Kezman, to find an agreement with the player and snatch him from under the Bianconeri's nose.



However, both PSG and Juventus still have a big wall to climb: Claudio Lotito, Lazio's stubborn president who continues to demand 100 million euros for the midfielder, even though eventually, he could be satisfied with 80 million for his jewel.