AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has revealed that club legend Kaka will be associated with the club but will not hold any formal post.Leonardo was recently talking to Sky Sports about his birthday and was also asked about Kaka's role at the club. He revealed that the Brazilian legend will be associated with the rossoneri but he will not take any position.He said: "Kakà will be linked to us for a relationship that exists, but there is no specific task."He will be linked, because he is linked to the history of Milan forever: it is the last Rossoneri Gold Ball. I believe he till represents the style of how he managed his career."From all this, I believe things can be born in the future. In this moment, however, he must stay in Brazil for his family, but he will surely be in contact with us ".