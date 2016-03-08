Leonardo reveals what is going wrong with AC Milan

25 October at 21:50
AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has revealed what the current side lacks and why they they aren't as good as they should be.

The rossoneri sustained a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, days after their 1-0 loss to rivals Inter in the Serie A. They are currently 12th in the league, with a game in hand over the other teams but their start to the season has been disappointing.

Milan sporting director Leonardo was recently talking to Sky Sports about what is wrong with the side and what needs to be improved. 

He said: "It is a team that has things to improve and that still lacks certainties. It also needs results and composure.

"Even for Gattuso, he has to find other solutions: there are ups and downs, the idea is to reach a consistency as fast as possible. We have a whole season ahead of us."

On their relationship with Gattuso, Leonardo said: "We are used to it, it is normal that there are all these things around Milan. We have our ideas, with him there is a continuous discussion. "

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.