Leonardo reveals why he left AC Milan in favour of PSG

Following the change of ownership at Milan in the summer of 2018, Leonardo was brought in as the technical director, hiring legend Paolo Maldini to help him out. However, when PSG came calling at the end of the season, he knew what to do."I was there as a footballer in 1996 and I was there as a director in 2011. Even if I haven't been there too long, something strong has been created, and I'm happy to be back," he concluded.