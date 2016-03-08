Leonardo Spinazzola: New Roma signing explains Giallorossi's market plans
03 July at 20:15Leonardo Spinazzola has left Juventus to sign with Roma and, in his first interview with his new club, the Italian full-back has explained more about his thoughts on Roma's market plans and what they told him about their plans.
"I think this is a year zero for Roma. As they explained to me, the project involves many Italian and young players. This is a starting point. I'm happy to be part of this new cycle with a new coach: we'll be a nice group, I already know 7-8 boys from the National team. We hope there will be fun."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments