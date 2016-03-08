Leonardo talks about AC Milan star's future amid rivals' interest
10 August at 17:00As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are currently holding a meeting with Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci as he continues to be on the wanted list of AS Roma.
Alessandro Lucci was spotted as AS Roma’s training ground on Thursday, August 9 and that led to speculations that it was to discuss the former midfielder of Liverpool forward, amidst rumors linking him with a move to the giallorossi. It is said that the club has already held talks with the player's agent.
The director of the technical area of AC Milan, Leonardo has confirmed that AC Milan have never receieved any offers for Suso.
"There have never been any offers, neither from Rome nor from anyone.It was an individual cognitive meeting, to share some feelings, on some situations in light of the arrival of a new property. On the market, today there are no conditions for a goodbye by Suso,” he said.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments