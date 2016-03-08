Leonardo wants Lazio manager Inzaghi to take over from Gattuso at AC Milan

Tomorrow night, AC Milan will host Lazio at San Siro in a massive game that not only has connotations in the race for Champions League qualification next season, but according to Il Messaggero, Rino Gattuso will see himself come up against his possible successor.

 

They claim that Simone Inzaghi would be Leonardo's favorite to take over the reins at Milan if the club decide to part ways with Gattuso at the end of the season. There has been increased speculation recently that even if Milan seal qualification for the Champions League next season, Gattuso could still leave his role, after he lost the trust of the management. However Maldini only yesterday claimed that the club till feel like Gattuso is the right man to lead them, but it seems that was not enough to put an end to the speculation over his future. Milan are currently in fourth place, but are level on points with Atalanta in fifth and only ahead on goal difference.

