Leonardo wants Milinkovic-Savic at PSG; Lotito and Agnelli meet to discuss deal?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to be dominating headlines for yet another summer. The Serbian midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Lazio last summer, with Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid all touted as the major contenders for his signature. AC Milan also reared their heads in proceedings and the Rossoneri made another attempt to sign the midfielder in January.



With sporting director Leonardo's departure from Milan, and expected move to PSG, there is a belief in the French press that the Brazilian director will attempt to sign Milinkovic-Savic for the Ligue 1 giants. Reportedly, PSG would like to replace departing Adrien Rabiot with the Serbian powerhouse.



Juventus, meanwhile, are accelerating in their pursuit of the Lazio man. Andrea Agnelli and Claudio Lotito are both in attendance at the European Club Associating assembly in Malta and are reportedly preparing to discuss Milinkovic-Savic; with it being suggested that Juventus have already come to an agreement with the player himself.



