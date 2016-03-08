Leonardo wants to bring Juventus star to PSG
29 June at 09:30Leonardo's return to PSG as sporting director has sparked a lot of interest in Serie A stars. It is thought that the Brazilian is already in discussions to bring Lazio midfielder and Juventus, Real Madrid and AC Milan target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the French capital. However, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it is not just the Serbian midfielder that Leonardo has interest in in Italy.
La Gazzetta suggest that the Brazilian is keen on bringing Leonardo Bonucci to PSG, the Juventus defender who could face less game-time in Bianconeri after the imminent signing of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, who PSG had also expressed an interest in signing, alongside Barcelona and Manchester United.
The reports suggest that, in the past few days, Leonardo has called Alessandro Lucci, Bonucci's agent, to open a dialogue in regards to the deal; with PSG ready to invest and Juventus reportedly ready to listen to offers. This could be a deal that suits both parties and will cut short Bonucci's second spell in Turin; having moved from AC Milan last summer, just a year after he signed for the Rossoneri from the Bianconeri initially.
