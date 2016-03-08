Leonardo wants to bring Milan star with him to PSG
30 June at 22:35According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, PSG are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta.
Paqueta joined Milan in January from Brazilian side Flamengo, for an estimated fee of around 35 million euros. It did not take the creative Brazilian attacker long to settle in, playing a big part in the Rossoneri's successes in the latter half of the 2018/19 Serie A season, as the club narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League.
This summer, both Gennaro Gattuso and Leonardo left their roles at Milan, with the latter re-joining Paris Saint-Germain, his former club. Now, CorSport suggest that Leonardo wants to bring Paqueta with him to Paris, as well as the reports earlier this week suggesting that PSG were keen on signing Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Therefore, the Brazilian director is planning a raid on his former club but with Milan in no dire need of selling players after reaching an agreement with CAS about a ban for this season's UEFA Europa League - giving the side more leeway to purchase players this summer.
