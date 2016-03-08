Leverkusen-Juventus: Live, Confirmed line-ups

The Bianconeri haven't had a good spell in the league as of late, losing the first place and failing to take it back last weekend (1-3 loss against Lazio). Therefore, they are in need of a good performance to regain their confidence, which most likely isn't at its best for the time being.

The Germans, moreover, will want to win as they are still in the race for a spot in the knockout phase. However, that also depends on the outcome of Atletico Madrid's clash with Lokomotiv, of course. In other words, it should be an interesting game, which you can follow below via our widgets. Also, check out the line-ups of both sides.

After Napoli and Inter played yesterday, now it's time for Atalanta (their clash with Donetsk has already kicked off) and Juventus. The latter will face Bayer Leverkusen in their final game of the group stage, hoping to finish off strong after already securing the first place.