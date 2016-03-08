Lewandowski extends contract with Bayern till 2023

29 August at 17:15
Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract with German giants FC Bayern Munich till 2023.

The news was announced by the current German champions on their official Twitter account on Thursday evening.

Lewandowski has been a real star ever since joining Bayern from league rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 on a free transfer.

Since then, the 31-year-old has been prolific in front of the goal for the club as he has scored 133 goals in just 161 league appearances.

