Lewandowski offered to Man Utd, Juve also interested: all the details
07 June at 21:20Manchester United and Juventus are being linked with signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.
The Poland star’s agent Pini Zahavi has recently claimed that his client is willing to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer and reports in Germany claim Zahavi has been trying to offer ‘Lewa’ to Manchester United, Chelsea and Psg.
The report coming from Germany, however, adds the player would rather prefer to join Real Madrid, a team that can give him more guarantees about winning the Champions League.
At the same time reports in Italy link the Polish striker with Juventus.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport claims Lewa is a transfer target of the Old Lady who could sign the player in case Mandzukic or Higuain leave Turin in the summer.
‘El Pipita’ has a € 60 million price-tag, whilst Mandzukic is wanted by Manchester United.
Bayern Munich, however, are reportedly going to listen to offers above € 200 million, otherwise the player will remain in Germany. The Bild claimed last week that for an offer below that fee Bayern Munich are not even going to pick up the phone!
