Libero: 'Conte will be Inter manager by Friday'
28 May at 22:45According to what has been reported by Libero, Inter Milan are preparing to officially confirm and announce their managerial shift as Luciano Spalletti's reported dismissal is to be confirmed and former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been lined up to replace him.
Libero suggest that the news will come on Thursday, or Friday at the absolute latest. It is, therefore, an exciting week for Inter fans; so shortly after they left it late to once again qualify for the Champions League - emerging 2-1 victors over Empoli at the weekend and sending their opposition down into Serie B in the process.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments