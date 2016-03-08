Lichtsteiner admits he can leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner could be leaving the Gunners after a disappointing spell in North London. Speaking to Swiss media after last night's draw against Georgia, the former Juve and Lazio star said: "The fact that I am still playing in a top club despite my age says it all. I'll speak with the board at the end of the season and we'll see if everybody is happy. Arsenal is a big club and I am very happy in London. I want to play on a regular basis ahead of Euro 2020 but if the manager doesn't rely on me then I'll need to consider my future".

