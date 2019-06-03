Lichtsteiner confirms Arsenal exit: 'I loved being part of this club, it was a great challenge'

03 June at 17:45
Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer.

The Swiss right-back arrived at the club from Juventus on a free transfer. While he endured a tough season, Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou

