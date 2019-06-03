Lichtsteiner confirms Arsenal exit: 'I loved being part of this club, it was a great challenge'

Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer.The Swiss right-back arrived at the club from Juventus on a free transfer. While he endured a tough season, Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.Lichtsteiner has confirmed his Arsenal exit in an Instagram post. He said: I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! "