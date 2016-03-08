Lichtsteiner: I hope Juventus win the Champions League

Following a disappointing Arsenal debut for Stephan Lichtsteiner losing to Manchester City at the Emirates stadium with two goals to nothing, the Swiss defender shared a words on his former side Juventus.



Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the defeat Lichtsteiner said:



"I hope they win the Champions League, Juventus deserves it after two finals lost.



"Regretting leaving Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived? I wanted a new challenge, I'm happy for Juventus, but now it's only Arsenal for me ".



The former Juventus player was subbed in for the Gunners earlier today after Ainsley Maitland-Niles suffered an injury. He played as a left back a position we rarely witnessed him at in the past few years.



The 34-year-old spent seven years with the Bianconeri where he won the Scudetto in all of them, yet he suffered two Champions League final losses one to Barcelona and the other to Real Madrid.

