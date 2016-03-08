Lichtsteiner reveals why he joined Arsenal
05 June at 19:05Stephan Lichtsteiner spoke to Arsenal's official website after signing a contract with the club, revealing why he chose to join the Gunners.
"It’s a great moment. It’s great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal and have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club.
"Why I chose Arsenal? There is a project. There is a project to come back into the Champions League. I think it’s hard to see a club like Arsenal not playing in the Champions League. If you see the players, if you see the club, the stadium… it’s the project, the big opportunity to get back to the highest level.
"Emery? He’s a very good coach who’s won a lot of titles, especially the Europa League that we play in this year. He’s a coach who knows what he wants and a coach who also progresses the players, and also old players like me. You never stop learning and this is very important. I’m really positive that we will do great things."
READ MORE: The latest football news
READ MORE: The latest football news
Go to comments