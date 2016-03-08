Liechtenstein vs. Italy: Probable line-ups

Liechtenstein (5-3-2): B. Buchel; Rechsteiner, Kaufmann, Hofer, Goppel, Meier; M. Buchel, Hasler, Sele; Frick, Salanovic. Italy (4-3-3): Sirigu; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Zaniolo, Cristante, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Grifo. For more news, visit our homepage. B. Buchel; Rechsteiner, Kaufmann, Hofer, Goppel, Meier; M. Buchel, Hasler, Sele; Frick, Salanovic.

As a result of the win against Greece, Italy have secured their spot on next years' European Championship. Therefore, manager Roberto Mancini is expected to field an alternative starting eleven this evening, as the Azzurri take on Liechtenstein. Down below are the predicted line-ups.