Liechtenstein vs. Italy: Probable line-ups

15 October at 10:45
As a result of the win against Greece, Italy have secured their spot on next years' European Championship. Therefore, manager Roberto Mancini is expected to field an alternative starting eleven this evening, as the Azzurri take on Liechtenstein. Down below are the predicted line-ups.
 
Liechtenstein (5-3-2): B. Buchel; Rechsteiner, Kaufmann, Hofer, Goppel, Meier; M. Buchel, Hasler, Sele; Frick, Salanovic.
 
Italy (4-3-3): Sirigu; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Zaniolo, Cristante, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Grifo.
 

