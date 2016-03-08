Liga: Messi and Suarez lead 5 star Barca
08 December at 11:05After yesterday's match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, today the program of the sixteenth day of Liga resumes, (via calciomercato.com).
It all started at 13.00, with Real Madrid hosting Espanyol : no surprise for Zidane, his side beating Espanyol 2-0 thanks to goals by Varane and Benzema. With this success, the Blancos rise to first place at 34 points, eagerly anticipating Barcelona's result
A victory for Granada also, who beat Alaves 3-0 with goals from Fernandez, Soldato and Herrera.
At 21.00, on the other hand, it's Barcelona's turn: against Majorca the match finishes 5-2 thanks to Griezmann, Messi's hat-trick and Suarez's unreal back heel goal. The Blaugrana reaches Real Madrid at the top of the rankings.
It is yet to be announced if Messi will travel with Barcelona to Milan for the final match-day of the Uefa Champions League with Barcelona already qualifying at the top of the group and not needing any points.
For more news, visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments