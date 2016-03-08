Ligue 1: Icardi scores as PSG wins 3-1 in comeback

After the two advances yesterday evening, which saw Lyon triumph and goes to -1 from third place. Monaco's ascent continues, sinking the Amiens with goals from Ben Yedder, Maripan and Keita Balde.As reported by Calciomercato.com PSG wins 3-1 in comeback, after first going under with Montpellier for a goal by Paredes, then the spotlight shifts back to Mbappé, Neymar and Icardi. The Parisians fly like this to +8 on the second placed Marseille.Mauro Icardi, who has been in spotlight again recently regarding the potential of a permanent move to the French champions, now has 10 goals in 13 appearances. His form and lethal abilities in front of goal have made it a no-brainer for those in charge at PSG, who are now looking for a redemption clause before close of January.Inter CEO, Beppe Marotta, will no doubt be looking for an early sale to the Parisians in order to free up space on the books for more signings for his Italian side.Anthony Privetera