Ligue 1, OFFICIAL line-ups for PSG-Guingamp: Buffon starts

19 January at 16:09
PSG will face Guingamp today at 17:00 CEST and will look to confirm their incredibly strong position on top of the Ligue 1 table against a side on the other side of the table, on the very bottom. Here are the official line-ups of both teams:

PSG: Buffon – Daniel Alves, T. Silva, Kehrer, Bernat – Marquinhos – Verratti, Di Maria – Neymar – Mbappé, Cavani.

Guingamp: Caillard - Che.Traoré, Kerbrat, Eboa Eboa, Rebocho - Didot, Phiri, Deaux - Ngbakoto, Al.Mendy, M.Thuram

