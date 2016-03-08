Paris have won six of their last eight Ligue 1 games against Guingamp (D1 L1), scoring three goals per game on average.



Paris have lost just one of their 12 home Ligue 1 games against Guingamp (W7 D4) – it was in February 2001 (1-3) – with the current top-flight Champions unbeaten in their last eight (W6 D2).



Guingamp could become the first French team to beat Paris more once in all competitions within single season since Nancy in 2011/12 (2).



Paris have won 50 points after 18 Ligue 1 games this season, the best tally ever for a team at this stage in the competition’s history.



Guingamp have won two of their last three Ligue 1 games (L1), as many as in their previous 23 (D8 L13).



Paris have lost just three of their last 116 home Ligue 1 games (W94 D19), against Rennes in May 2014 (1-2) and May 2018 (0-2), and against Monaco in March 2016 (0-2).



