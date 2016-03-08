Ligue 1 set to have its first ever female referee
23 April at 19:45This Sunday afternoon marks an important point in the history of French football; with the nation's top competitive men's league, Ligue 1, set to have its first ever female referee.
For the match between Amiens and Strasbourg at the weekend, 35-year-old Stephanie Frappart will take charge for the first time in the French top flight.
This comes as sexism is becoming slowly eradicated from the sport where possible and things like these mark great progress for the cause.
