Ligue 1 side reject '€50m' bid for Arsenal and Manchester City target

Nicolas Pepe is one of the most wanted talents in Ligue 1 at the moment; the Ivorian winger is making waves at Lille and has helped the side put up a real Champions League challenge. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have been touted as potential suitors for the Ivorian but, currently, the player remains contracted to Lille. There was reported interest in Pepe in January; with Lille president Gerard Lopez explaining to Canal+ more about the interest, including revealing that the club were presented with a bid for Pepe."If Pepe can stay next season? It depends on the club and also on the player, he deserves to play at the highest levels, we have offers, there are clubs in England, we have had 50 million euro offers. However, we will not consider it below that figure and we have also refused 50 million itself."Therefore, clear interest in Pepe but not quite enough to tempt the winger away from the French club just yet. However, the summer will be a different matter entirely and many are expecting Pepe to leave the club come the end of the season.

