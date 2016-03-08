Like Dybala, Douglas Costa waits for Sarri to decide Juventus future
27 July at 18:10Juventus winger Douglas Costa is reportedly set to hold talks with Maurizio Sarri to decide his future at the club this summer.
Costa has been linked with a Juve exit this summer and his future remains in the balance, as things stand. Manchester United have been linked in the past and he has been linked with a move to China too.
IlBianconero's Lorenzo Bettoni claims that Douglas has trained with the squad with Maurizio Sarri in Asia but is waiting to clarify his future amidst reports questioning whether his future lies in Turin or not.
Sarri sees Douglas as a potential top player who can play regularly under him who is yet to show his full quality due to injury issues. Like Paulo Dybala, he will also hold talks with the new manager to determine his future.
Whatever Sarri says will go a long way in determining where Costa goes but Sarri sees the Brazilian as part of his project.
Go to comments