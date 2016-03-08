Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni discussed Lazio’s attacking potential in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Ciro Immobile is a lucky striker”, the former Italy striker said.



“He can play with the likes of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic. Last year he could also rely on Felipe Anderson. They all have something in common: they like to assist their team-mates and put them in the best conditions to score goals.”







“It felt the same when I was playing for Bayern. I was playing with Ribery and I think he put me in front of the goal like 100 times. He is not like Robben, he wanted to score more than delivering assists.”



Toni was also asked his thoughts on the endless crisis of Italy national team: “Against Portugal, there wasn’t enough quality. I was playing with Gilardino, Inzaghi, Del Piero, Totti, Vieri and other top players. When you play with your national team you need to understand that there are no friendless. If young players do not have enough game time, we have to do something about it. We can’t set up limits that are against European regulations but in Germany there is an unwritten rule among top clubs to have always at least 5/6 Germany Internationals included in the squads.”

