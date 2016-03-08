Lille boss drops hint about future of Arsenal, Barcelona and Man City target
21 February at 15:00Nicolas Pepe has been one of the stand-out stars of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season so far. Pepe plays for high-flying Lille; the club sitting in 2nd place in the division, four points above third-placed Lyon. Therefore, LOSC are looking like they will be playing in next season's UEFA Champions League, barring any major collapse.
Pepe has been the star of Lille's season and, therefore, has attracted attention from a number of top clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and PSG have all been linked as potential destinations for the Ivorian forward. At just 23-years-old, Pepe is definitely one for the future, as well as the present.
Speaking on the topic, Lille head coach Christophe Galtier said the following to the press at a conference:
"He's had a great season and he keeps improving, so it's right that he aspires to play in a team that plays in the Champions League. He would look good in a team that plays in a red jersey."
