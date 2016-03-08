Lille manager on Milan and Arsenal target 'Pepé's price may increase'

Lille coach Christophe Galtier has responded to RMC Sport regarding the increasingly insistent questions about the future of the 23 year old striker Nicolas Pepé: "I am not a transfer expert, but if he will improve his statistics from here to the end of the season, his price is bound to increase."

Pepe is under contract with Lille, who sit second in Ligue 1, until June 2022. The former Angers winger was the subject of bids of around €50 million euros from some Premier League clubs and one of €80 million from China, while Milan and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in him.

He is widely expected to move on from Lille in the summer, but it remains to be seen exactly where he will be playing his football next season. Pepe has scored 17 Ligue 1 goals already this season and has been a key factor in Lille performing so well, when not a lot was expected of them this season, having flirted with relegation last season.