Lille president: 'I have accepted €80m from Napoli for Pepe but he will decide...'
26 July at 10:30The president of Lille, Gerard Lopez, spoke exclusively to Tuttosport on the future of Nicolas Pepe, confirming that he had found an agreement with Napoli for his transfer for a record amount.
"Rafael Leao and Pepe? We've received many calls for them. Many proposals have arrived for these two talented boys. If they are for sale? We promised Pepe to sell him this year. For Leao, the situation is different. We wanted to keep him but we decided to let him go because he received even more offers than Pepe," he said.
"For Pepe, we received offers that satisfy us economically from 4 big clubs, while for Leao there are 8 teams of which 4 are Italian. Napoli are interested in both. De Laurentiis offered us 80 million for Pepe and we accepted but not is will be up to the player to decide where to go. On Monday he will return from vacation and I think in the middle of the week everything will be more clear.
"Ounas? We are interested but they are two separate operations. If Pepe leaves, coach Galtier will need an important player on the right side and that could be Ounas whom we have known since he was in Bordeaux.
"De Laurentiis in love with Pepe? I talked to him and had this feeling. But I understand him because we are talking about a unique player, a right-winger who scores goals like a number 9. I think he is second only to Salah and it is rare to find elements like them," Lopez concluded.
