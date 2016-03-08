Lille star arrives for Napoli medical
06 August at 10:55Lille full-back Kevin Malcuit has arrived in Rome to undergo a Napoli medical, ahead of a move to the partenopei this summer.
We earlier reported that while Southampton were after the Frenchman, Napoli agreed a fee of about 11.5 million euros to sign the former AS Monaco player.
Malcuit is set to undergo his medical at Villa Stuart today, following which he will pen a deal at the Stadio San Paolo based side.
