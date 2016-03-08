Italy-Bosnia 2-1 Insigne and Verratti deliver goal and assist as the Azzurri claim the three points

11 June at 22:30

Italy face Bosnia at the Allianz Stadium tonight in their fourth game in Group J.

After a convincing against Greece, Mancini's boys will hope they can put daylight between themselves and Bosnia, their main challenger in the group.

The confirmed line ups are:

Italy: Sirigu; Mancini, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Quagliarella, Insigne

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Sehic; Todorovic, Bicakcic, Zukanovic, Civic; Besic, Pjanic, Saric; Visca, Dzeko, Gojak

 

