Whatever the legal outcome, this is awful from Juventus: pic.twitter.com/3ZDNkscTdx — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 5 ottobre 2018

Gary Lineker lashed out against Juventus. The ex-Tottenham, Leicester, Everton and Barcelona striker wasn't pleased by Juve's tweets on the Ronaldo saga. This is what Juve had tweeted on the matter: "Ronaldo has showed a great amount of professionalism and seriousness over these past few months. He is well liked here as this event happened nearly 10 years ago. Our opinions won't change on the matter...".Gary Lineker didn't seem too happy as he posted the following message on his Twitter account: "Let's see what happens legally speaking but what Juve did is terrible...". You can view the original tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.