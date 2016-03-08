Jesse Lingard is very excited ahead of England’s upcoming game with Colombia.

The Manchester United midfielder believes that this will be the Three Lions’ “biggest game in a decade”.

​Gareth Southgate’s side is believed to have avoided the “tough part” of the draw, ending up on the side of the bracket that contains less “big teams”.

​Yet Lingard shot down any of this talk:

"Obviously we're going to have to play the big teams sooner or later. If you want to be the best team in the world you've got to beat the best teams.

"We're not really fussed what side we got chosen on. Everyone's excited more than anything. It's a great chance for us to really go far in the competition. We believe we can do that."

Lingard was full of praise for Colombia, who haven’t conceded since they lost on MatchDay 1.

"They're a great side," he said. "They're a physical side and we're aware of that. But we're know our qualities and our threats, so we can pose them a few problems as well."