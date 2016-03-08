Barcelona handed big boost as Messi trains for Inter at San Siro
05 November at 19:45Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could still feature for the Catalans in their upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan.
Messi fractured his arm recently during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla in the La Liga. Because of that, the Argentine missed Barca's game against Real Madrid and wasn't part of the side that beat Inter at the Nou Camp in the Champions League too.
Sky Italia state that while Messi's name is not in the squad list for the game against Inter, he has traveled with the side to Milan and is training too.
The outlet states that he could be named in the side tomorrow morning, but it still remains to be seen whether he has been taken to Milan so that he can watch the game from the stands or be on the bench.
Go to comments