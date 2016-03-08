Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has delivered a strong message to Inter Milan, who have been placed in the same group as the Catalan giants in the UEFA Champions League this season.Barcelona's group also has Premier League giants Tottenham, who had defeated Real Madrid last season in the group stages and drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are also in the same group.Messi was recently talking to Radio Catalunya about the group and he delivered a strong message to the nerazzurri.He said: "We have to win, we have a spectacular team.""I think we have to because we've been coming out of the last season, which wasn't the best one of our lives. As a team and as a locker room, we have a spectacular team and we can do it."We don't speak much at all, but we have the right team to fight to win this competition ".